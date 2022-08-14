Motor Marc: Painter of the Open Road returns to the Black Hills

Marc Lacourciere, also known as Motor Marc, paints a woman at Black Hills Harley-Davidson.
Marc Lacourciere, also known as Motor Marc, paints a woman at Black Hills Harley-Davidson.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades ago Marc Lacourciere started painting what he loves: motorcycles and cars.

“Not knowing then that I would be a professional painter of these terrific vehicles,” explained Lacourciere.

35 years later and Lacourciere has established himself as Motor Marc, Painter of the Open Road.

“So, we’ve been all over the country from Canada and the United States from one end to the other end,” Lacourciere however, his work extends beyond North America selling in countries anywhere from Germany to Japan.

“It’s kind of cool. It really is. If somebody would have told me I would be the Discovery Channel artist for OCC, Boycotting, and all these other big guns, I thought there’s no way. Now, these are things that have happened over the years. It seems like every time we do a new painting it opens up a door and all the stars are lining up,” stated Lacourciere.

LaCourciere paints with watercolor on illustration boards and accents with acrylic paint.

His inspiration comes from dreams and painting what appeals to his biker audience.

“What all bikers love is rock n roll so I kind of got into that,” he added.

His paintings of rock and roll legends have given him the opportunity to work with many celebrities over the years.

“They were great and when they see their print you think these guys are tough with the big beards and everything else and got an image, but when they see themselves painting, and I don’t know what it is, but we always get tears. They just love it when they see it and they just kind of break down.”

While some projects can take a couple of years to complete, “some other projects, for some reason, over the years the paint just seems to flow right out of my finger and within of a couple of weeks it’s done,” said Lacourciere.

In recent years, Lacourciere has taken a step back from shows and only makes an appearance twice a year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the High Sea’s Rally, which is a motorcycle rally that sails around the Caribbean.

Throughout his career, Lacourciere has garnered 6,400-65,00 clients and advises younger artists to never give up on their dreams.

“You know, you got a flame in here, in your heart to do something, then by all means just keep that flame as alive as you can. You will succeed if you never give up.”

Lacourciere packed up his show along with the rest of the Sturgis vendors this weekend.

For more information on his art, visit his website: https://marclacourciere.com/

