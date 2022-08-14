Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.

By Nick Nelson
Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday.

The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs.

There will also be a new bike path installed.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on Omaha, and the northbound lanes of Campbell will close from time to time throughout the completion of the project.

Drivers should be aware of workers and equipment on this intersection.

The project is expected to be completed next summer.

