Thunderstorms and warm temperatures remain a possibility for this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

An upper-level ridge that helped give us the sizzling hot temperatures we saw earlier this week is keeping hold on the region. Highs for Saturday and Sunday could stay in the 90s depending on when cloud cover moves into the area and wind conditions. The next three days hold the best chances for the possibility for some much-needed rain. Monday looks to be the coolest day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday we could potentially flirt with the 90s once more. By Thursday we look to slightly cool down then warm back up as we head into the weekend.

