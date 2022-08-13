Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few more days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?

“It’s been a really great experience. This year turned out to be kind of hot, a lot of the days were very hot, but the riding is always great,” said Luis Mendez from New Mexico.

One biker couple says this is their first Rally after 15 years. A lot of things have changed but they don’t regret coming.

“It’s changed a lot from way back it changed a lot, a lot more motorcyclists compared to 15-years-ago,” said Regina and Peter Bravo from Wyoming.

For one biker, this was his first Rally, and he says the event gave him memories that will last a lifetime and he can’t wait to come back next year.

“It’s not what I imagined but it is my favorite part of the Rally is probably the roads the rides are amazing the hills are like nothing I’ve ever seen before it’s just unbelievable,” said Jamie Barts from Wisconsin.

While the fun might be ending for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it has brought together people from all over to make new memories.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.