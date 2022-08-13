It’s all about the burgers in Sturgis

By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing that’s happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle occurred Friday.

The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 Champions.

Contestants battled it out on the Harley Davidson Rally Stage with 30 minutes to create what they believed was their best burger. The contestants were provided with beef for the burgers and various other ingredients and were allowed to bring one secret ingredient to help them win.

”I think that’s the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and I teaming up together to bring the best of both worlds you know we got ranchers, local celebs, beef producers, and amazing burgers what’s not to like,” said Justin Warner, a celebrity chef.

Les Shaw, one of the judges for the Burger Battle and Chair of the promotions committee for the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, said “I see some of the chefs and amateur chefs showcase for these people what this product can do, what it can taste like, what it can look like, it gives me a lot of pride in what I’ve done and I’m proud of them as well for what they’re doing for us”.

And in case you’re wondering, neither Lindsey nor David took the 2022 Burger Battle champion trophy. That title went to Corey Levin and Terry Anderson.

