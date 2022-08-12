We have one more day of sizzling hot temperatures for our area.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

It will be a little warm for some areas this evening with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday looks like it will be a tad bit cooler however temperatures will still be in the 90s with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the later evening hours for portions of Wyoming. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Western South Dakota area will be on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front makes its way into the region. Temperatures will become slightly more seasonable with highs in the 80s as we move into Monday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.