Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years.

However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets.

“We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with chains, tribal print, and some of that stuff is coming back which is pretty cool,” Preston, a biker, said. Preston did say he’s happy that some politically-messaged fashion has faded.

Whether it’s for practical purposes or just a fashion statement the never-ending biker fashion trend will continue to be leather.

