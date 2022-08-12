Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course

One mainstay of biker fashion is the T shirt.
One mainstay of biker fashion is the T shirt.(Kayla Henderson)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years.

However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets.

“We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with chains, tribal print, and some of that stuff is coming back which is pretty cool,” Preston, a biker, said. Preston did say he’s happy that some politically-messaged fashion has faded.

Whether it’s for practical purposes or just a fashion statement the never-ending biker fashion trend will continue to be leather.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
A person was killed in a three-bike crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
Car crash
Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene
A semi crashes into this Sturgis home early Wednesday morning.
Rude awakening for elderly Sturgis man; a semi hits his home
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

Latest News

The Health Watch intro for KEVN
HealthWatch-Back to school safety tips
Weather
One more day of heat
Writing behind the City Hall sign
Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development
People walking at the Sturgis Rally.
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally