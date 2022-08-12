The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame has a new director for the Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -As long as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been around, it seems impossible for there to still be firsts for the event, but this year the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame defeated those odds.

Leah Whaley took the job as the executive director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum earlier this summer. The rally isn’t new to Whaley, who has been riding since 1994 and coming to the Rally since 1985.

She says riding forms an instant connection with visitors and the community, a connection she gets to be a larger part of through her work at the museum.

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is always that big family gathering and it’s so great to see all of my friends from all over the U.S. and all around the world come in and now to be able to welcome them into the museum is even greater,” said Whaley.

Whaley says this experience has been great and a fun change for her.

