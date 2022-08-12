The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’.

They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole shows take place around the U.S. and in several countries such as France, Germany, and Canada.

“The bikes have just changed so much, the people have changed, you know there just so much engineering in these bikes today that it’s unbelievable what these builders can come up with and you always bikes at the Rats Hole show,” said Ted Smith, owner of the Rats Hole.

Steven Bruno built his bike himself, which took about five months. Bruno worked as a painter on cars for years before making the switch to bikes.

“My father passed away four years ago we had bikes since he was 75 and we’ve been riding since we were 10 years old kind of inspired me to get back into bikes and building bikes instead of the cars so we kind of jumped to bikes a couple years ago and I’ve been hard at it ever since,” said Bruno.

The Rats Hole bike show encompasses the best of the best when it comes to bikes.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.