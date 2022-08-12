Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development

Writing behind the City Hall sign
Writing behind the City Hall sign(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Housing and community development are important issues in Rapid City and officials are asking for input from the community.

The first of three sessions touching on housing and community development is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. Then at 1 p.m. another session will continue the conversation and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the City Hall Community Room.

”We’ll certainly look at affordable housing including the condition and number of units,” said Michelle Schuelke, Rapid City community enrichment manager. “We’re also going to be looking at broadband access and hazard resiliency.”

Copies of the plans will be available at www.rcgov.org or at the Community Enrichment Division at City Hall located at 300 Sixth Street beginning August 18. Comments may also be made at the meetings or emailed to avbennett@msa-ps.com.

