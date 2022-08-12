Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Housing and community development are major issues in Rapid City and city officials are asking for the community’s input.

The first of three community meetings is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. and will touch on housing and community development. Then at 1 p.m. another session continues the conversation and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choices. Both meetings take place in the City Hall community room.

”We’ll certainly look at affordable housing including the condition and number of units,” said Michelle Schuelke, Rapid City community enrichment manager. “We’re also going to be looking at broadband access and hazard resiliency.”

Copies of the city’s plans are available at www.rcgov.org or at the Community Enrichment Division at City Hall, 300 Sixth Street, beginning Aug. 18. Comments may also be made at the meetings or emailed to avbennett@msa-ps.com.

