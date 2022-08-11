Triple Digit Heat Today; Relief by the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day of the week with widespread 100s in the forecast. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for areas north and east of Rapid City. Limit outdoor time today. Stay hydrated.

The hot upper level ridge of high pressure shifts east and southeast into the weekend. This will allow for somewhat cooler temperatures, and for monsoon moisture to spread northeast into our area. That means a chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns to our forecast. Temperatures will fall to near or slightly below normal levels early next week.

