Sturgis police say ‘Drivers not yielding’

Some traffic that was affecting cars trying to get by at the Sturgis rally
Some traffic that was affecting cars trying to get by at the Sturgis rally(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:14 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists, bringing with them their ride of choice.

Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says they’re seeing another danger: vehicles failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis Police Chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.

“That’s probably one of the biggest things we’ve noticed this year is not only motorcycles but all types of vehicles are not stopping at stop signs, they’re failing to yield. I’d just like to remind you people that are coming to Sturgis. We have stop signs there so that people can, you know, safely cross the roads,” said Police Chief Geody VanDewater.

As the rally continues, VanDewater also reminds people not to drive intoxicated as there have been a handful of DUI incidents as well.

