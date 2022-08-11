Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere

Some rally-goers traveled from Sturgis down to Hill City...just for a day of sightseeing before...
Some rally-goers traveled from Sturgis down to Hill City...just for a day of sightseeing before they head back to the main events.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“I think what makes Hill City very unique is the people, everybody is great, everybody is very...big on hospitality.” said Melissa Clemetson, a staff member at Alpine Inn European Restaurant.

Motorists lined Mainstreet in Hill City for a day of motorcycles, food, and fun.

Some rally-goers traveled from Sturgis down to Hill City...just for a day of sightseeing before they head back to the main events.

Ty Dodson, traveling minister for the Wheels of Faith Motorcycle Ministry says that, unlike Sturgis, Hill City gives off a more family-oriented vibe.

Dodson states “Hill City is a real laid-back town; we really like it over here. More Family oriented...it is a good town. You are ten minutes from Rushmore. It does not take any time to get to Custer, so you are right here at everything.”

One couple from out of state took a trip down to Hill City and says that everyone should experience the summertime in the Black Hills at least once...especially for the bike rally.

“It’s got that small town feel...more personable. If you are more into the bigger routes stay, there. If you are more into the little one come here, but I would definitely do both.” Says Rici Chamberlain, a visitor from Minnesota

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was killed in a three-bike crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day

Latest News

Custom Strider bikes are up for silent auction at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction
Hundreds of coats donated to children in need.
Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children homes
A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
Better by the weekend
Very Hot the Next Two Days