Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and after passing the Third Street intersection it hit the pedestrian.

The RCPD Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

