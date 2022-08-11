Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children homes

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists.

However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.

This year 20 boxes containing 240 coats were donated by the St. Therese Knights of Columbus.

Each coat will go to a child at any of the 5 children’s homes in the Black Hills.

”All of us need warmth, prayers, and love and that’s what these coats provide. Lots of excitement with the children when they get to pick something out that they like. They get to pick the color and style of coat they’ll enjoy. So, for some of them, it’s their very first brand-new coat and it’s a pretty wonderful experience,” said Theresa Schreiner, Development and Events Manager of the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.

John Schlim is the Chairman of the St. Therese Knights of Columbus and says the donation supports their mission to help women, orphans, and anyone else in need.

”It just makes us feel good to know in a small way, a warm coat will help them feel good this winter when they know that they have their very own coat. Which a lot of times, they come here with nothing but the clothes on their back. So, when they get here, they get a new coat and it gives them a warm feeling inside and out,” said Schlim.

The money used to purchase the brand-new coats was raised at the church’s annual bowling tournament in January

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

