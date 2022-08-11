Arrests made following Sturgis Amber Alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued in South Dakota concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe CampResort when officers found them about 90 minutes after the alert had been issued. According to law enforcement, they were about to leave Sturgis when they were pulled over for a traffic stop.

“They, I think, figured out about the same time we located them, that they located us and they got to their car and was going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” said Merwin.

According to Merwin, the children have been taken back to Canada and the suspects are in the custody of homeland security.

