Water/wastewater assistance is now available in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low-income families in South Dakota can now get water/wastewater assistance. This service is available for families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected along with those who are at risk of loosing access to water service.

“If your service has been disconnected, you have been notified of pending service disconnection, or you have overdue water service bills, there may be help available,” said Laurie Gill, secretary of the Department of Social Services.

Applications are being accepted now. To apply, contact the Community Action Agency serving your county.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.