As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week.

Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the end. Michael Burrow, a biker from Texas, made the decision to only come for one day but he has a trick to get the full rally experience.

“We thought we get here early and beat the crowd we wanted to be here during the rally right in the middle of it and get here early in the morning, right before all the crowds get here,” Burrow said.

Others have chosen to come for the entire duration. Alvin Elliott chose to ride up last Thursday and plans to leave Saturday. He made this decision because this is his first Sturgis Rally and he wanted to get the full experience.

“I used to watch this show called Full Throttle back in the day, so I was always fascinated about coming out here, so she gave me the opportunity to come out here, so I came out here,” said Elliott.

There are also bikers who come for the full 10 days but Sturgis isn’t the only place they visit.

“We actually came on Saturday, and we were in Wyoming,. We rode Yellowstone and all the natural attractions in Wyoming, and we got to Sturgis, actually Lead, South Dakota, yesterday,” said Ron Lewis, a biker from Florida.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will officially end Sunday Aug, 14.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.