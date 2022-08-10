Rude awakening for elderly Sturgis man; a semi hits his home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An elderly Sturgis man got a surprise visitor early Wednesday morning; a semi crashing into his home.

The 74-year-old homeowner was not injured but the 68-year-old female semi driver and a 63-year-old male passenger have minor injuries. They were taken to the Sturgis hospital.

The crash happened about 6:17 a.m. on Dickson Drive. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety stated that the semi was eastbound on Interstate 90 near exit 32 when it left the road, went through a ditch and chain link fence, across Dikson Drive and into the front of the home.

Charges, according to DPS, are pending against the semi driver.

