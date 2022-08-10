People come from all walks of life during the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bikers roll in from across the country and even across the globe to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But when the roar of the bikes dies down, many of these visitors go back to their day jobs in a wide variety of industries and professions.

Not all rallygoers are full-time bikers. According to a demographics study done by the City of Sturgis, the most common occupation among rally-goers involves the sales industry. The next highest is service followed by management, transportation, tech, and healthcare.

“I am a dental hygienist for 20 years, and now I am also a full-time correction officer with metro Las Vegas Metro Police Department,” said Sheri Owens, from Las Vegas.

“I’m a mechanic,” said Parker Green, who has come to the rally since he was a kid.

“I am a warehouse manager for a consignment shop, so I move a lot of furniture around make sure stuff is where it’s supposed to be,” said Jason Slaters, from Pennsylvania.

Regardless of their occupations, they still come together every August to have a good time.

