Local veterans honored at ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally

Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth Air Force Base.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday marked ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the 82nd annual Sturgis Rally.

Following that, the Woody Williams Foundation unveiled its Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Alex Nauert, Director of Programs for the foundations, said that there’s always been a close relationship between motorcycle riding and our nation’s veterans, and the rally is a perfect time to showcase that bond.

”For a lot of veterans, it brings them comradery, it brings them together ang gives them a sense of purpose,” Nauert said. “Veterans and motorcycle clubs are big in the community aspect.”

Two local service members, Cindy Erickson and Arvid Meland, were also honored at the event at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point.

