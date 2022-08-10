Inflation causes rallygoers to cut back on travel expenses

Motorcycles line Main Street as Sturgis Rally bikers stroll through vendors and visit bars.
Motorcycles line Main Street as Sturgis Rally bikers stroll through vendors and visit bars.(The Home Slice Group)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Inflation takes a bite out of everyone’s budget but bikers gathering for the Sturgis Rally made sure they have the cash to make the trip a memory.

For the most part, people at the Sturgis Rally have enough cash on hand. According to the 2021 Sturgis Rally demographic survey, the average income for bikers ranges from $70,000 to $100,000 annually.

One rallygoer says that inflation did not impact his decision to travel.

“It really has not affected us that much,” a biker told KEVN Black Hills Fox. But he did admit there was a slow-down at his job that he has felt. “It is stunting my mark a little, but it is not bad right now”.

The biker says he didn’t stay entirely within his budget, spending more than his wife expected but there are no regrets.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
A person was killed in a three-bike crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution

Latest News

The pet for this week is a rabbit named El Hopper.
Pet of the Week
Rallygoers enjoy the Buffalo Chip Campground over staying in a hotel.
Camping is king at Sturgis
People from all backgrounds come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
People come from all walks of life during the Sturgis Rally
The Central States Fair office in Rapid City.
Final preparations for the Central States Fair are under way