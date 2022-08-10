Hot again Today and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny to partly cloudy today with maybe an isolated brief thundershower over the southern Hills. Most of us will just be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s, with a few 100s in northern Wyoming.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day this week for western South Dakota with highs near 100 or higher.

Monsoon moisture returns this weekend into next week = rain chances and lower temperatures!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.