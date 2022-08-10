Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County

Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota...
Two children, Luna and Hunter Potts, are missing and believed to be traveling in South Dakota with the suspect.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:46 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Details have not been released but a social media post by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office states that Luna and Hunter Potts, taken by their noncustodial mother and her companion, have been found safe.

“The team work of DCI, The Sheriff’s Office, SD Highway Patrol HSI and Sturgis PD has resulted in the capture of these suspects and the safe recovery of these children,” the post stated.

Moore and Leah Potts are in the Pennington County Jail on a federal hold, no bond.

Original story

Two Canadian children, Luna, 7; and Hunter Potts, 8, are believed to be traveling in South Dakota with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and Benjamin M. Moore, the companion of Leah Potts.

It is believed that Moore and the two children are traveling in a dark blue Chevy Equinox with Canadian license plates: CGC 2492.

The children are believed to be in danger and an order is in place to return the custody of the children to Canadian authorities.

Moore is 50 years of age and is described as being 5′10″ tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair and his race and eye color are unknown.

If you believe you see Moore and the two children, call 1-306-780-5563 immediately.

for more information, visit missingkids.org.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was killed in a three-bike crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season

Latest News

More than 50 percent of people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally choose to stay at a campground...
Camping is king at Sturgis
Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Local veterans honored at ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally
Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Local veterans honored at ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally
It’s kickstands up at Ellsworth AFB for Dakota Thunder run
It’s kickstands up at Ellsworth AFB for Dakota Thunder run