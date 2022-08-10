Camping is king at Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Camping is king during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as visitors forgo hotel stays in favor of bringing their own tents, trailers, and RVs.

According to a study done by the city of Sturgis, more than half of the people who attend the rally choose to camp. The most common reason for camping boils down to economics as rallygoers can get much more for their money, like at the Buffalo Chip where campground fees include access to the various concerts the campground hosts during the rally.

Rallygoers also like campgrounds as they allow people from different walks of life to meet each other, something a hotel stay doesn’t offer.

“This is just a better atmosphere, a lot of camaraderie. I met so many different people already. I met a group from Canada yesterday and such a small world; he works part-time in Las Vegas, and he works with a friend of mine,” said Sheri Owens, a rallygoer from Las Vegas.

Staying at the Buffalo Chip offers a level of safety as people do not have to ride to and from events as everything is in one area.

“You can drink as much as you want. You can party as hard as you want, and you can stumble back to your campground if you have to. You don’t have to worry about going out on the road. You don’t have to worry about finding a ride. You don’t have to worry about any of that stuff,” said Jason Slaters, from Pennsylvania.

For many, however, camping at the rally isn’t just a preference; it’s a Sturgis tradition.

