Amber Alert: Missing children believed to be in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Canadian children, Luna, 7; and Hunter Potts, 8, are believed to be traveling in South Dakota with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and Benjamin M. Moore, the companion of Leah Potts.

It is believed that Moore and the two children are traveling in a dark blue Chevy Equinox with Canadian license plates: CGC 2492.

The children are believed to be in danger and an order is in place to return the custody of the children to Canadian authorities.

Moore is 50 years of age and is described as being 5′10″ tall and 200 pounds. He has black hair and his race and eye color are unknown.

If you believe you see Moore and the two children, call 1-306-780-5563 immediately.

for more information, visit missingkids.org.

