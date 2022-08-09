Very Hot the Next Few Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
A B-1 bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, May 14, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
Sisters Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, 19 and 21, died in a fire at their family's summer rental...
Sisters killed in fire at family’s summer rental home

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting Hotter and Hotter
Highs could be close to 100
Very Hot This Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Back to Hot and Dry Weather
HOT
After today we are drying out and warming up as we make our way into Monday.