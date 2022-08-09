Rapid City YMCA gets academic enrichment grants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 21st Century Community Learning Center have awarded seven grants to help students with their academic enrichment opportunities. These funds will support out-of-school time activities and usually range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year.

There are 32 other recipients that have been previously awarded the same grant funds. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, school districts, along with community-based organizations and faith-based organizations, are eligible to apply.

This year’s recipients are:

Black Hills Special Services Cooperative – North Middle School and Central High School Discovery

Boys and Girls Club of the Aberdeen Area – Project Learn

Boys and Girls Club of the Black Hills – Building Great Futures

Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Plains – Boys and Girls Club of Vermillion

Sioux Falls School District – SFSD Afterschool

YMCA of Rapid City – Edgemont Kidstop

YMCA of Rapid City – Patriot and Vandenberg Kidstop

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.