Parking violations up in early days of rally

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is seeing lower attendance but higher jail numbers
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement officials in the city of Sturgis and Meade County are saying that although the crowd at the rally has been smaller than recent years, they’re seeing higher jail numbers.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said at Monday’s daily press conference that with not as many people in town, it’s easier for law enforcement to get around.

He adds DWI’s, and parking tickets are also up from previous years.

Sturgis Chief of Police Geody VanDewater said that it’s a result of people not wanting to walk further than they have to.

”People just want to get as close to downtown as they can, so they park wherever they feel the need, and unfortunately that’s sometimes in No Parking zones, motorcycle only, or sometimes they even block residential driveways,” VanDewater said.

VanDewater and Merwin also said although they expect the rally to get busier in the next few days, they’re already starting to see some people leave.

