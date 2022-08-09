Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - Consumers who shop online are getting a break.

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.

Researchers there also say that online prices fell 2% in July on a month-over-month comparison.

Although analysts say these findings could result in the easing of concerns about a recession, they say it could be a while before overall inflation returns to normal.

Adobe says a lack of consumer confidence, less spending and overstocked retailers are the likely factors in falling prices.

A report due Wednesday is expected to show U.S. inflation was 8.7% last month. While that would be down from the 9.1% reported in June, it still remains higher than usual.

