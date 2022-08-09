Monkeypox vaccine is now available in Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wyoming Department of Health announced that vaccines meant to prevent monkeypox is now available although no cases have been reported in the state.

Health experts say that monkeypox is rarely fatal but can be unpleasant and painful, causing serious illness in some people.

“Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal contact. Fortunately, it does not spread nearly as easily as do familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexia Harris, state health officer and state epidemiologist.

Due to limited supplies, vaccine eligibility is limited says Harris. People exposed to monkeypox and those who may be more likely to get the virus are recommended to get the vaccine.

The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:

Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year

Sex workers (of any sex)

Vaccinations will begin the week of Aug. 15. Eligible adults interested in vaccination appointments should contact the public health office in their area. A listing of public health offices by county can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/nursing/phn-co-offices/.

