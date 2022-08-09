‘Krush’ makes it to the Sturgis Rally

Krush was found with a cracked shell but was rescued and the shell was repaired.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday.

Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle, now affectionately named “Krush,” had a cracked shell, which is painful for a turtle.

Feeling sympathy for the injured animal, Angie and her partner Tiffany contacted a veterinarian at Animal Care Clinic in Spearfish, who was able to repair the shell using epoxy and a fiberglass car kit.

“I know we’re right on Main Street in Sturgis; there’s really know water source or anything around and she is an aquatic turtle, so we called animal control to ask if anyone reported their turtle missing, and they hadn’t,” said Tiffany Smith, co-owner of Paws on Main.

Krush is expected to make a full recovery. Krush will be with his Paws on Main family for about three more days before he will be released back to the wild.

