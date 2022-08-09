Getting Hotter and Hotter

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:41 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will continue to rise this week as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern. We’ll see 90s today, and a few 100s creep back into parts of the area tomorrow and especially Thursday.

The upper ridge shifts south and east later this week, opening the door to some monsoon moisture that will bring a daily chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms Friday night through the weekend. Temperatures will be a tad lower this weekend - 80s and 90s, but still above normal.

