Sturgis Rally bikers get clean, courtesy of ministry

A ministry hold a free bike wash during the Sturgis Rally.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Free is not often a word you hear at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but that is not the case with the Free Bike Wash Ministry that offers, yes you guessed it, free motorcycle washes.

The ministry has been coming to the rally for the past 26 years, growing from just a bucket and a hose. Riders not only receive a free wash but free leather repairs, brats, ice water and lemonade, free hand massages, and shoe shining along with an oil change.

“We have fourteen different churches from Minnesota all different denominations. We have volunteers from all over the United States. We usually wash motorcycles from every state of the union and several countries over the course of the free bike wash and people are shocked that something is free in Sturgis,” said Paula Bushilla of the Free Bike Wash Ministry.

The free bike wash is located near the side lot next to Sturgis Gun on Lazelle Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

