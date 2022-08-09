Final preparations for the Central States Fair are underway

The Central States Fair office in Rapid City.
The Central States Fair office in Rapid City.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wraps up a new event is right around the corner.

The Central States Fair and Rodeo kicks off August, 19 and runs through the 27. According to the General Manager for the fair, they have some new line ups in store for people attending this year. They’re also making improvements to accommodate more people at the fair.

“Well fair preparation takes place all year long. Even now as we go into this year’s fair, we’re already making notes for improvements to next year’s fair. So, we’re working on adding more and more bleachers out into the infield actually to make more room for people,”

Tickets are selling fast and if you’re interested in attending the Central States Fair and Rodeo you can go to their website.

