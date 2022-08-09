Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44

By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-way motorcycle crash on Tuesday. The accident took place on the side of South Dakota Highway 44, located near mile marker 88.

Three bikes were smashed together on the side of the highway. Law enforcement said that one driver died in the crash.

“We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said Elyse Helkenn, state trooper of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, this marks the third traffic fatality among Rallygoers since 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

