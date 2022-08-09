BREAKING: One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls

Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 8:38 p.m. - One man is dead after a shootout with police in Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and a Deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and S. Williams Ave. 

During the course of the traffic stop, at least one person pulled out a gun and began firing at the officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the person. 

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. 

More details will be discussed at police briefing Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. by Sheriff Milstead and Chief Thum. 

If anyone has information regarding the shooting or witnessed this incident, please contact the police at 605-367-7000.

______________________________

Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.

A Dakota News Now photojournalist is at the scene and says multiple police cruisers are on the scene.

Details are limited at this time, but stick with Dakota News Now for updates.

