Sturgis V-Twin Visionary motorcycle show

A motorcycle in the V-Twin Visionary Show in Sturgis
A motorcycle in the V-Twin Visionary Show in Sturgis(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Sturgis rally is giving people the opportunity to show off their bike hobby through a show that anyone can join.

Motorcycle culture is alive and well and evolving. Shows like the one that V-Twin visionary is hosting are more popular now in the middle of the US than they used to be.

“Before that kind of took almost a decade to kind of get to the middle of the country I think… kind of like a pie crust the guys on the outside on the coast are kind of the innovators and it moves in,” said Jeff Holt the owner of V-Twin Visionary.

With more people wanting to participate in shows like this one it is hard to find a bike to start with.

“Anybody that wanted to get into the hobby that… you know… take your time see what you want to do with your bike pick your favorite bike and go wild it man,” Holt recommended

For Holt events like the V-Twin Visionary bike, a show means more than just showing off your bike.

“Being able to see friends make new friends look at bikes from all over the world really. People customize bikes in their own flavors and their own special personalities are put into all these bikes and I just love that,” said Holt

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday. The Nebraska State...
Arrest made after 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Wild Bill Hickock's gun up for auction.
Wild Bill Hickock’s revolver up for auction

Latest News

One of the Stunt performers for the Harley-Davidson event on Sunday
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis
Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering...
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics.
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences
It’s work that takes time, starting and ending their days with the animals they will show at...
A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’