Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The City’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools. The following are the closing dates of the Rapid City pools:

The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close on August 20. The outdoor pool will reopen on September 6 and the outdoor 50-meter pool will remain open through Labor Day September 5. The last day for the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is scheduled for September 3.

Many of the lifeguards are preparing to transition into the 2022 fall school year.

According to a release, 60,301 people visited city pools so far this summer.

