Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution

(KTVF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance.

56-year-old Kimberly Rich knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused...
Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder
Police say that detectives exchanged gunfire with a group of men who approached the party and...
Police shoot, arrest 4 gunmen who opened fire at party
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Military Appreciation Day
A motorcycle in the V-Twin Visionary Show in Sturgis
Sturgis V-Twin Visionary motorcycle show
One of the Stunt performers for the Harley-Davidson event on Sunday
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis
Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering...
Despite COVID-19 and fear of Monkeypox, Sturgis Rally is thriving