Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Military Appreciation Day

(KVLY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will provide a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m on Aug. 9 as part of the 22nd Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

The flyover is considered as the culmination of the event to honor all those who have served in the military.

It is the conclusion of an annual motorcycle ride that starts at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused...
Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder
Police say that detectives exchanged gunfire with a group of men who approached the party and...
Police shoot, arrest 4 gunmen who opened fire at party
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

Roughly 100 protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest last...
Abortion rights could be on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot
First cases of West Nile virus confirmed in South Dakota
Health Watch
Health Watch
New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota
New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota