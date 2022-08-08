BHSU Scholarship Gala raises record amount for academic scholarships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over $155,000 was raised for academic scholarships at Black Hills State University during the Scholarship Gala.

This event was hosted by University Advancement with 177 people attending. According to BHSU, it is the second-highest amount raised in the annual event’s history.

“It truly was a wonderful night for all. Our academic scholarship program is awarding $1 million more than it did prior to the founding of the gala in 2014, so it is definitely making a difference,” said Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement.

This year’s Difference Maker Award was presented to Sue Morris, who pledged $1 million to the university in honor of her late husband Dr. Jim Morris. She hopes the Dr. Jim Morris Scholarship will help working students reach their full potential. The first award of $10,000 will be given to a BHSU student in Fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.