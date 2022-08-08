Back to Hot and Dry Weather

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a nice break from the heat this past weekend, the hot and dry weather pattern returns as a ridge of high pressure aloft rebuilds over the northern plains. Temperatures will be above normal all week, with the hottest days being Thursday and Friday.

Late this week and next weekend, some monsoon moisture will return from the southwest. This will allow a few afternoon and evening thundershowers to develop, especially in northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Temperatures will still be above normal this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused...
Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder
Police say that detectives exchanged gunfire with a group of men who approached the party and...
Police shoot, arrest 4 gunmen who opened fire at party
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

HOT
After today we are drying out and warming up as we make our way into Monday.
Weather
The chance for rain looks to stick around until Sunday
Much cooler temperatures
Good Chance of Rain This Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Today with Isolated Storms; Much Cooler this Weekend