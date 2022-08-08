Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

(Gray News) - Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the film “Grease” and had several hit songs over her career, has died at the age of 73, her official Facebook page announced Monday.

Her husband, John Easterling, said in the post that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he said. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John had already found success and won a Grammy for her music when the 1978 movie “Grease” made her a superstar. Along with the film, the soundtrack featuring several songs she performed also became a huge hit.

Selling more than 100 million albums in her lifetime, she had several No. 1 hits, including “Physical,” and won four Grammys, her official site states.

