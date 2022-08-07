The chance for rain looks too sick around until Sunday

Weather
Weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours.

Lows look to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on however the chance for showers will stick around to later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this coming with with a high in the upper 90s. Friday we’ll look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.

