After today we are drying out and warming up as we make our way into Monday.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Clouds will look to linger around until later this afternoon before they mostly clear out and leave us with mostly sunny skies and a high in the 70s and low 80s. On Monday we dry out with clear sunny skies. Westerly winds as well as breezy conditions will help keep the highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. During the overnight hours on Monday mostly clear skies and southeast winds will help keep us warm as we see temperatures fall into the 60s.

An upper-level ridge develops meaning that summer heat is back as we start to climb in temperatures. Tuesday we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we could see temperatures in the 90s and lower 100s.

Friday night shows a small glimmer for some much-needed moisture as we could possibly see a return of showers and thunderstorms, and that chance will continue into this coming weekend.

