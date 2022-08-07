9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

9 people shot in OTR overnight
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 am outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets, WXIX reported.

Lt. Col. Mike John says the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none were in critical condition.

He says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person fled the scene, but it’s unknown whether the shooter was wounded.

John says there was a large police presence in the area due to the crowds that have been on Main Street for the last month or so.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting are asked to contact authorities.

