With wildfires comes smoke safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the drier temperatures’ wildfires become easier to ignite.

With wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says that there are precautions that people should take to make sure that they stay safe.

“Along with the smoke being heavy in the area, people can stay indoors shut their windows, run their air conditioner if they have just to keep from breathing in all the smoke,” said Kim Hemenway.

The Black Hills is expected to experience some slight haze from wildfires around the area.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.