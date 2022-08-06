RC Christian ready to take the field with a new head coach

Matt Mcintosh takes over the reigns of the Comets
By Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team looks to have more success in 2022. The Comets will take the field with a new head coach as Matt Mcintosh takes over the reigns of the program. Rapid City Christian opens the new season August 19th when it plays at Lead-Deadwood.

